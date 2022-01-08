Looking for the perfect game day spot? Auburn Legends RV Resort is only 2 miles from campus in a gated community that provides a spectacular game day experience. The 472 square foot coach house is in like new condition and barely used. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, eat-at bar and cabinet storage. Washer and Dryer hookups. Perfect for entertaining. Large bedroom that could be turned into an extra bedroom if needed. All appliances included. Clubhouse with entertaining space, kitchen, TVs, shuffleboard, showers, salt water pool and loungers. HOA includes game day transportation to and from the stadium, internet, lawn service, water, trash and sewer. Kiesel Park is only 1 mile away.
1 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $189,000
