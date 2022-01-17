1 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,000

Don't miss out on this RARE, spacious 1 bedroom 2 full bath plan in Tiger Suites. Just blocks away from campus, Jordan-Hare, and Auburn Arena. This first class condo development has a fantastic meeting area for large gatherings, tailgating and other amenities such as: fitness room, on-call staff, and full time property manager on site. Condo association fees include water, basic cable & internet, trash, exercise room and pest control. Condo is being offered fully furnished (other than a few pieces of art, outdoor patio furniture, and living room TV). Seller to review all offers Monday 1-17-22.