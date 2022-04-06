1843 Sandhill Road offers 7 acres of possibility for dreamers, developers, entrepreneurs or those looking for a relaxed living environment while being centrally located to the amenities of Auburn and quick access to I-85. The property sits just outside of Auburn city limits but is adjacent to Auburn city property providing the potential for annexation. The current 6,880 square foot structure can be used in a variety of ways. Previously, Good Ol' Boys Restaurant flourished here and the building, in its prime condition, could operate still as a restaurant, an event space or could be converted into a full-time residence or business. The immense size of the building allows for versatility in its use. The building comes with a 1-bedroom apartment with laundry, full bath, kitchen and full industrial sized kitchen for the function of the restaurant, daycare, etc. The serene outdoor area is the perfect place to enjoy Alabama weather.
1 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $895,000
