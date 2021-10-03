 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $7,280

Property is being sold AS-IS. No interior showings. No trash out. No yard clean up. Dwelling is infested with rodents. Legal description reads: Lots numbered 4, 5, 6, 7, and 54, in Block J according to a plat entitled Plat No. 2 of Hill City Addition No. 1, near Shawmut, AL, prepared by J.E. Stanley, Jr., Engineer, recorded in Map Book 2, Page 1-A, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Chambers County, AL. Said plat is included herein by reference. All offers must be submitted by the buyer's agent using the online offer management system. Access the system via the offer link http://www.spsreo.com/?c=C9C2 A technology fee will apply to the buyer's agent upon consummation of a sale.

