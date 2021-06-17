1 Bedroom Home in Lannett - $39,900

Calling all investors. This lovely home sits on a double lot. Home has a new metal roof and existing furnishings remain with the sale of the property. Hardwood floors and tons of character. Home needs a little TLC. Located a short drive to Opelika, Auburn and Lagrange, this property would make for a lovely home or possible investor money maker. All offers will be submitted to seller shortly after received. Vacant lot next door may be purchased for an additional amount. Don't miss this opportunity. See private remarks for showing instructions.