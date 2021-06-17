 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Lannett - $39,900

1 Bedroom Home in Lannett - $39,900

1 Bedroom Home in Lannett - $39,900

Calling all investors. This lovely home sits on a double lot. Home has a new metal roof and existing furnishings remain with the sale of the property. Hardwood floors and tons of character. Home needs a little TLC. Located a short drive to Opelika, Auburn and Lagrange, this property would make for a lovely home or possible investor money maker. All offers will be submitted to seller shortly after received. Vacant lot next door may be purchased for an additional amount. Don't miss this opportunity. See private remarks for showing instructions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert