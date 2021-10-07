1 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $79,900

This home is located on a very large, flat lot with mature landscaping. There is a huge front yard and fenced backyard. Just around the corner you will find the city hall building, swing park/pavilion, local churches, pharmacy and shopping. There is new interior and exterior paint plus the original hardwood flooring has recently been refinished. Home for sale “as is”. Seller believes wiring & plumbing to be original. Home does not have central HVAC. (Gas heat/window units)