1 Bedroom Home in Valley - $85,000

Investors don't miss out on this opportunity! Three different potential rental incomes being sold together! This unique property offers a 1BR/1BA home and a set of 1BR/1BA duplexes on the same parcel of land. The home is approx 900 sq ft with a potential of a 2nd BR. House needs some work. Home has metal roof, central H/A, laminate flooring, and aluminum siding. Duplexes are brick siding with 1BR/1BA each totaling approx 1128 sq ft. Unit A has wall heat/cooling unit. Kitchen with stove and fridge to remain. Unit B needs some TLC. Currently open as a single family home but, could section off back to duplexes for more rental income. Call today for your tour!

