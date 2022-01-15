2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,995,000

For many of us, seeing Samford Hall after being away from Auburn for a while, makes us feel like we are home. Wouldn’t you love to wake up to that view every morning? Welcome to The Whatley, where you can get just that from your balcony! Introducing luxury condo living at the center of everything that is Auburn. Unit 502 sits facing Samford Hall. Come home to The Whatley! https://www.thewhatleyauburn.com