2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $150,000

This adorable townhome is comfortable, clean and a perfect fit for a small family or for young professionals/college students. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths and a fully fenced backyard with a field of trees behind it. There is also an attached shed in the backyard for extra storage. It has two parking spaces in the front. Laundry room and half bath are on the main floor. Bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Many updates have been made to this home; including LVP (2017), brand new carpet in both bedrooms (2021), both bathrooms updated (2018), new toilets in both baths (2021) and a nest thermostat. With all these great features this townhome really is a must see!