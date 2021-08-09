2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,900

This oh-so-charming Auburn home is a must-see! The front porch welcomes you & the REAL hardwood floors & beadboard ceilings invite you in. What was a 3rd bedroom is now a formal Dining Room which is open the Living Room. New sliding barn doors add the farmhouse touch & reveal a step-down den that could be an amazing home office. The 2-car attached carport is just off of this room, as well as a super spacious Laundry Room with storage space galore! The Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinetry painted classic white, & new LVP flooring. Check out the HUGE covered porch which overlooks an outdoor oasis of a backyard with a gazebo, pergola, greenhouse, & plenty of outdoor storage--a griller's & gardener's delight! Back inside, check out the master suite with 2 closets, 2 sinks, shower & vanity area. Both bathrooms were recently updated with LVP flooring, new toilets & faucets. Convenient to all things Auburn & I-85. Call today before this rare gem gets away!