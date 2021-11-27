Desirable Stephanie Court townhouse available now! Move in Ready! This home is located convenient to everything, shops, restaurant and schools. This relatively new property features beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole house, except wet area bathrooms. The kitchen and dining space is open, perfect for entertaining. The main level offers a huge master bedroom with two walk-in closets. The master bathroom has a tile walk-in shower and large vanity area. The bedroom upstairs is huge with walk in closet and big bathroom with double sinks vanity. Upstairs also offers a big bonus room with a separate entrance to the bathroom. The bonus room can easily function as the 3rd bedroom. There is a loft upstairs that is perfect for extra living room, office or even a guest room. The owner installed a slide door there. Fully fenced cute back yard showcases a covered patio with plenty of room to entertain. There is storage in backyard.
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $264,999
