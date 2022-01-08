2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $265,000

This INTERIOR unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The primary bathroom features a large super shower with tile floor, bench, and a frameless glass shower door. NO CARPET, LVP throughout. Relax on the single covered rear porch. Loads of upgrades in this beautiful home! Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Wednesday - Saturday 11 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - March 2022.