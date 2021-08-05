2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $274,943

UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Estimated completion: September 2021. Built by Holland Homes LLC, The Kent spans 1293 sqft. and features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half-bath. With framed “green corners” and eco-friendly materials, this beautiful cottage is designed with the environment & efficiency in mind. The elegant entry leads into the dining room which flows into the open & spacious common area with the kitchen on the left side & the living room to the right. The kitchen is complete with custom-designed wooden cabinets, stainless appliances & granite countertops. Each room on the first floor has 9ft ceilings & recessed lighting. The stairs located in the entryway leads to the 2nd level which contains the master bedroom, a second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, 2 closets & laundry room. The bedrooms & closets are carpeted while the bathrooms have tiled floors.