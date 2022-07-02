2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $278,130

Introducing the new Rosemary 2-bedroom plan! This interior unit offers an open floorplan. The spacious single level home connects kitchen, dining room, and great room for a functional entertaining space. The one-car garage allows homeowners to enter their home without having to walk outside. The primary bedroom en suite features a double vanity, walk-in shower, and spacious closet. Bedroom two is located at the front of the home away from the primary suite for privacy.