2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $279,175

MOVE IN READY! Built by Holland Homes LLC, The Knox A is a 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom cottage that spans 1193 sqft, and is Sitting on a corner lot! The front door opens into a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings on the right side of the house with the dining/eat in kitchen to the left of the entrance. The dining living, and the kitchen share a large, open area complete with 6” baseboards, cased windows and recessed lighting. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom-designed soft close cabinets, quartz countertops and a tiled backsplash, making it a great place to cook a family meal. The master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom are toward the back of the home. A large bathroom and walk-in closet is attached to the master bedroom. The front porch and the outdoor living area on the left side of the house are the perfect places to unwind after a long day.