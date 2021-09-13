This INTERIOR unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bathroom features a large super shower with tile floor, bench, and a frameless glass shower door. Relax on the single covered rear porch. Loads of upgrades in this beautiful home! * Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities.* Price listed may not be the final price, please check with Harris Doyle Sales Consultant for final price. Conveniently located on the corner of Farmville Road and 280, this Townhome is only 9 minutes to Downtown Opelika and 10 minutes to Toomer's Corner! Model Home Hours : Wednesday - Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - December 2021.
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $282,416
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“The thing about breakfast is that people eat it every morning,” says Glen Gulledge. “There are some people that are here every single morning. If this was just a barbecue, they’d only come here once or twice a week.”
- Updated
Construction crews broke ground on the future Publix shopping center in downtown Auburn Wednesday, according to a release from developer Danie…
- Updated
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Members of the 2001 Auburn football team recall what it was like playing at Syracuse just 11 days later.
- Updated
Auburn will loudly send messages that are bigger than sports, because being an Auburn man or woman is bigger than being an athlete.
Caleb Nix, Jo Jo Hendrix and Tate McKelvey are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
Vote for this week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week!
-
- 2 min to read
Salty, cured prosciutto, acidity from the balsamic reduction, creaminess from the mozzarella and freshness from the arugula – what’s not to love about this Naan pizza?
Lee County Schools see dramatic decrease in reported COVID-19 cases; Auburn cases fall while Opelika cases rise
- Updated
There were more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state of Alabama last week with over 250 of them having been report…
- Updated
Detectives with the Opelika Police Department have determined that the bomb threat made at Opelika High School Wednesday came from a 13-year-o…
- Updated
The first Black student to attend Auburn University died Thursday.