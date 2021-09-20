This INTERIOR unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bathroom features a large super shower with tile floor, bench, and a frameless glass shower door. Relax on the single covered rear porch. Loads of upgrades in this beautiful home! * Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities.* Price listed may not be the final price, please check with Harris Doyle Sales Consultant for final price. Conveniently located on the corner of Farmville Road and 280, this Townhome is only 9 minutes to Downtown Opelika and 10 minutes to Toomer's Corner! Model Home Hours : Wednesday - Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - December 2021.
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $284,164
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new Heisman House commercial has an authentic Auburn flair — written by an Auburn graduate.
- Updated
An Auburn University student told police that she was raped Friday night at a fraternity house, according to a statement from Auburn Universit…
- Updated
Friday’s rivalry game between Lanett and LaFayette has been moved to Opelika High School’s Bulldog Stadium.
- Updated
Auburn will loudly send messages that are bigger than sports, because being an Auburn man or woman is bigger than being an athlete.
- Updated
It’s Auburn vs. Penn State. SEC vs. Big Ten.
Auburn University releases statement on recent reports of sexual misconduct, plans to hold town hall Wednesday
- Updated
Auburn University released a statement Thursday saying it was dedicated to student safety following public outcry at reports of three students…
- Updated
An Auburn man was convicted Thursday of aggravated child abuse that left his then-girlfriend’s daughter in critical condition at the hospital …
- Updated
Auburn gymnastics freshman Suni Lee was named to the Time 100 this week, listing the magazine’s selections for the most influential people of the year.
Despite a parent's assertion that it's a step toward communism, Auburn Board of Education approves extension of mask requirement for students, staff
- Updated
The Auburn City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an extension of the school system’s mask requirement policy following the reco…
- Updated
An Auburn man is on trial for aggravated child abuse after prosecutors said he beat, bit and burned his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in 2019.