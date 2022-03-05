 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $284,592

Estimated completion - May/June 2022. This INTERIOR unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The primary bathroom features a large super shower with tile floor, bench, and a semi-frameless glass shower door. Kitchen features a stainless steel range hood, gas appliances, and quartz countertops. Relax on the single covered rear porch. Loads of upgrades in this beautiful home! All selections are final.

