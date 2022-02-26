2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $285,000

As good as new! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury townhome in Farmville Lakes features upgraded finishes including quartz countertops, soft close cabinets, crown molding, and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. That's right, no carpet to be found! The open concept floorplan allows for ease of entertaining. The true heart of the home, the kitchen, boasts a large center island and 5-eye gas range with convection oven & warming drawer. Located off of the living room is the owner's suite that showcases a tiled super shower with bench and a spacious master closet. The new owner of 507 Cloverdale will also enjoy all the amenities that Farmville Lakes has to offer. Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. The neighborhood is also conveniently located to Tigertown, downtown Auburn, restaurants, shopping & local hospital.