Professional photos being taken this week and will be added ASAP.This end unit Farmville Lakes townhome features a prime location and beautiful upgrades.From Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout all living areas and bedrooms to the Maytag appliances and custom hood, this townhome offers a gracious open floor plan with many upgrades.The large island with farmhouse sink is perfect for preparing meals and entertaining guests.Furniture can be arranged to allow for a large dining table and still offer plenty of space for seating in the living area.The covered rear porch is a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the nearby green space and serenity this end unit provides.Owner's suite is spacious and includes enlarged shower with bench and frameless glass door.Walk in closet is generous and even provides space to tuck away luggage or seasonal items. Guest BR features en suite access to the guest BA. This unit includes stairs to the walk in attic that could be finished if you choose.This is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $285,000
