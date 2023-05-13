Introducing the new Rosemary 2-bedroom plan! This interior unit offers an open floorplan. The spacious single level home connects kitchen, dining room, and great room for a functional entertaining space. The one-car garage allows homeowners to enter their home without having to walk outside. The primary bedroom en suite features a double vanity, walk-in shower, and spacious closet. Bedroom two is located at the front of the home away from the primary suite for privacy. Farmville Lakes community offers beautiful amenities including a Pool, workout room, 10-acre lake, and pavilion with kitchenette, bathrooms, and drinking fountains. Farmville Lakes location is hard to beat with Auburn University just 7.6 miles away a Publix and Walmart Neighborhood Market both within 2.5 miles and quick access to HWY 280 making getting to Opelika, Birmingham, or I-85 easy. Estimated completion August 2023.