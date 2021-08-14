 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $287,416

This INTERIOR unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bathroom features a large super shower with tile floor, bench, and a frameless glass shower door. Relax on the single covered rear porch. Loads of upgrades in this beautiful home! * Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities.* Price listed may not be the final price, please check with Harris Doyle Sales Consultant for final price. Conveniently located on the corner of Farmville Road and 280, this Townhome is only 9 minutes to Downtown Opelika and 10 minutes to Toomer's Corner! Model Home Hours : Wednesday - Saturday 9 AM - 6 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - December 2021/January 2022.

