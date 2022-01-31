2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $289,900

Bright and luxurious Townhome built in 2019 with Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, quartz countertops, and smart home technology! This townhome welcomes you in with a cozy yet spacious feel. Enjoy a beautifully crafted kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island for entertaining, and plenty of pantry storage. The living area is filled with an abundance of natural light and provides a spacious open concept. In the front of the home sits a nice-sized guest room and bath for family and friends, while the large master bedroom sits towards the back for great privacy! This unit includes stairs that lead to the attic with all new flooring. Second floor can be used for future finishing for additional bedrooms or could be walk in attic storage space. Outback features a patio and backyard offering a natural view- not backed up to another townhome! This home includes Smart Roller Shades, Google Nest Thermostat, alarm system, doorbell, Smart lighting, and garage door opener.