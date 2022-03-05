2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $298,819

Harris Doyle is excited to present The Townes at Moore's Mill Club! Two-Story Luxurious Townhome nestled in the Moores’s Mill Golf Club Area & only minutes from Downtown Auburn, Shops & Restaurants in Moore’s Mill. A short drive to Tiger Town/ I85! This Chic Townhome is Finished w/Designer Selections & well appointed w/ 2 spacious Bedrooms & 2.5 beautifully detailed bathrooms. Main living area opens to a gourmet kitchen & SS Appl/ incl a Gas Range, Breakfast Island Bar w/Quartz CT and Light filled Dining Room. Other stylish features incl 10’ ceiling on the main level, custom lighting, hardwood floors in the main living areas. A short distance to enjoy golf, swimming, dining, tennis should you choose membership at the Moore's Mill Golf Club. Contact Moore's Mill Club for add'l information and initiation fee. Ownership is condominium.