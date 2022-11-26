2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $299,000

Beautiful end unit you don't want to miss out on! Bright, luxurious and open with luxury vinyl plank throughout all living areas, quartz countertops, and custom kitchen range hood. This townhome welcomes you in with a cozy yet spacious feel. Enjoy a beautifully crafted kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island with farmhouse sink that is perfect for entertaining and plenty of pantry storage. In the front of the home sits a nice-sized guest room and bath for family and friends, while the large master bedroom sits towards the back for great privacy! This unit includes stairs that lead to the attic that can be finished out at a later date with additional bedrooms or used now as a walk in attic storage space.