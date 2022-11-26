Beautiful end unit you don't want to miss out on! Bright, luxurious and open with luxury vinyl plank throughout all living areas, quartz countertops, and custom kitchen range hood. This townhome welcomes you in with a cozy yet spacious feel. Enjoy a beautifully crafted kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island with farmhouse sink that is perfect for entertaining and plenty of pantry storage. In the front of the home sits a nice-sized guest room and bath for family and friends, while the large master bedroom sits towards the back for great privacy! This unit includes stairs that lead to the attic that can be finished out at a later date with additional bedrooms or used now as a walk in attic storage space.
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beginning next school year, LaFayette High School will be closed. Its students will attend Valley High until the new consolidated school is completed in 2025.
“I think that was one of the most fun things for us playing at Auburn, was definitely having that family rivalry dynamic,” Daniel Carlson said, as the Carlson kicking dynasty winds down.
Saturday night, just before the alma mater, the students chanted “Cad-dy! Cad-dy!”
The Villas at Dawson Corner, a new housing development geared towards active adults 55 years old and older, will be coming to Auburn in the summer of 2023.
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old work…
Cadillac Williams took the time to meet veteran participants at the start of the annual Iron Ruck on Wednesday morning in Auburn, wishing them luck on their hike to Tuscaloosa.
Suni Lee has gone from the first pitch to the Gjallarhorn.
Auburn police last weekend arrested two suspects who allegedly broke into a home, assaulted a resident and stole money.
With Saturday's win against Western Kentucky, interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is guaranteed a better winning percentage as Auburn's head coach than his predecessor, Bryan Harsin.
Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game.