2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $310,814

This 2 bedroom end unit will be amazing! There are great views from the back porch and no townhome behind you. Master on the main plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom all on one level! The master bathroom features a super shower with a bench, window and frameless glass door as well as LVP in the master bedroom. Relax on a double covered rear porch. Tons of upgrades in this home! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - December 2021.