Carefree Luxury and Leisure can be found here at Shadow Creek in the AU Club! A Townhome Condominium built by Harris Doyle Homes Inc! Home includes 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and the features you have come to know in a Harris Doyle Home. Located in the prestigious Auburn University Club & only 3.1 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, you will be in the heart of it all. Whether you are looking for your forever home or a seasonal retreat, Shadow Creek is for you! Open concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Large Breakfast Bar Island, Stainless Steal Appliances, Main Level Private Primary Suite w/Walk-in Shower, Spacious Secondary Bedroom, Solid Surface Countertops, spacious covered porch leading to outdoor living. This listing is an interior Unit. AU Club membership is separate - please contact Club for Details
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $314,982
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn looks very different from 250 feet up in the air.
Watson and Downs Investments, the owners of Lawn Golf USA, have been denied the opportunity to build three houses on property originally plann…
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.
“We’ve lost some of the better gymnasts in the world, and they’re not in the lineup right now. And I do think you have to rely on your uppercl…
At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at the Lee County Justice Center, Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White testified that Lamar Vicker…