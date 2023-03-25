Carefree Luxury and Leisure can be found here at Shadow Creek in the AU Club! A Townhome Condominium built by Harris Doyle Homes Inc! Home includes 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and the features you have come to know in a Harris Doyle Home. Located in the prestigious Auburn University Club & only 3.1 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, you will be in the heart of it all. Whether you are looking for your forever home or a seasonal retreat, Shadow Creek is for you! Open concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Large Breakfast Bar Island, Stainless Steal Appliances, Main Level Private Primary Suite w/Walk-in Shower, Spacious Secondary Bedroom, Solid Surface Countertops, spacious covered porch leading to outdoor living. This listing is an interior Unit. AU Club membership is separate - please contact Club for Details