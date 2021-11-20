2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $320,000

This end unit townhome features a prime location & beautiful upgrades.From Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout all living areas & BR, to the upgraded appliances, finishes & custom hood in kitchen, this townhome offers a gracious open floor plan with many upgrades.The lg island with quartz countertops is perfect for preparing meals & entertaining guests.Furniture can be arranged to allow for a large dining table & still offer plenty of space for seating in the living area.The covered rear porch is a wonderful place to relax & enjoy the nearby green space and serenity this end unit provides.Owner's suite is spacious & includes enlarged super shower with bench & frameless glass door.Walk in closet is generous & even provides space to tuck away luggage or seasonal items. Guest BR features en suite access to the guest BA.This unit includes stairs to the second floor. Second floor is framed & pre-plumbed for BR & BA for future finishing or could be walk in attic storage space.This is a must see!