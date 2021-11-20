This end unit townhome features a prime location & beautiful upgrades.From Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout all living areas & BR, to the upgraded appliances, finishes & custom hood in kitchen, this townhome offers a gracious open floor plan with many upgrades.The lg island with quartz countertops is perfect for preparing meals & entertaining guests.Furniture can be arranged to allow for a large dining table & still offer plenty of space for seating in the living area.The covered rear porch is a wonderful place to relax & enjoy the nearby green space and serenity this end unit provides.Owner's suite is spacious & includes enlarged super shower with bench & frameless glass door.Walk in closet is generous & even provides space to tuck away luggage or seasonal items. Guest BR features en suite access to the guest BA.This unit includes stairs to the second floor. Second floor is framed & pre-plumbed for BR & BA for future finishing or could be walk in attic storage space.This is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
- Updated
I know the disappointment I felt was felt even more strongly by the players on the field.
- Updated
Baker and Mitchell, both 28, are from Opelika.
When a woman cried for help in Opelika, these three men came running to save her granddaughter's life
- Updated
Three good Samaritans were recognized at the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday for an act of bravery that took place nearly four years ago.
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
- Updated
Besides finding antiques, the Pickers say they enjoy meeting people with interesting stories, learning about America’s past and giving “historically significant objects a new lease on life.”
- Updated
Well, before the ink was even dry on my column last week concerning the Emergency Temporary Standard that was issued last Friday by the Occupa…
- Updated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide.
- Updated
Nix was hurt during the Tigers’ 43-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday
- Updated
Cam Newton called TJ Finley last week and has offered a guiding voice for the first-year Tiger on the way into his first start at South Carolina on Saturday.