Building 400 of The Townes at Moores Mill is available for pre-sale. The Lombard Plan offers luxurious town home condominiums in the Moores Mill Golf Club area and only minutes from fun establishments such as Lucy's, Hamilton's or The Cigar Bar. Less than a mile from hair and nail salons, Publix Grocery Store, Our Home Pharmacy, Pak Mail, The Townes offers it all. With three interior units, the floor plan includes the gathering/kitchen area on the first floor with bedrooms and laundry on the second. Designers spared no detail in fixtures, counter tops, cabinets, you name it.