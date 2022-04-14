Great investment opportunity. 2 homes and extra lot. First home built in 1950 with 844 square feet. Second home built in 1947 with 928 square feet. Properties have been rentals in previous years and with a little TLC could be great income again.
2 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $25,000
