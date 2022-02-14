2 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $298,750

This well maintained property is designed for comfortable living, family gatherings, relaxation and fishing!!! The residence is a 2 bedroom (wall was removed between two bedrooms to make a large master) 1 and 1/2 baths. There is a large open living area that opens to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is well laid out with a breakfast bar and a pass through to the dining area. The large laundry room adjoins the kitchen and is just inside the entry door from the carport making it great for shedding those dirty cloths when coming in from the yard. The baths are tiled and adjoin for more functionality. The huge master feature lots of closet space and natural light. The second bedroom is very spacious with access to the 1/2 bath. There is a lovely front porch for relaxing. Outside you will 2 large storage buildings. One is set up for storage and the other was used as a beauty shop. One of the best features of this property is the family and friends entertainment venue. This is a roughly 1400 sq ft building with a huge open area for gathering, a large kitchen with tons of cabinets, loads of counter top and a long eat at bar for guest. There is even a full bath! There is a huge covered, screened cooking area and a second covered cooking area. On the left side is a drive in workshop. Although the house is not designed as a living space, it could easily be used as a guest house. Last but not least, there is an all weather creek with a bridge leading to the fishing pond!! I can just imagine sitting by the pond and relaxing in the shade!! This is a one of a kind property and will one disappoint!!