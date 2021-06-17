 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $50,000

2 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $50,000

2 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $50,000

This charming brick home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a covered side porch. Central heat and air, hardwood floors, has been a rental. Fireplace is just decorative- doesn't work. Both bedrooms roomy, have hardwood floors & ceiling fans. So much potential in he little side porch - cold easily be screened in, Metal roof. Tenant occupied so appointment required to show. Being sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert