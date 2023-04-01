Offer accepted pending delivery of Earnest Money. Welcome to your own private oasis in Beauregard, AL! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 840 sqft manufactured home sits on a large 1.3 acre lot, offering plenty of space for you to relax and enjoy the outdoors. With an open floorplan, LVP and carpet flooring throughout, and a simple kitchen perfect for cooking up your favorite meals, this home is both cozy and functional. Located just 14 miles from Tiger Town and 15.6 miles from EAMC, this home offers easy access to all the amenities you need, while still maintaining a peaceful and secluded feel. Priced at just $129,900, this is a rare opportunity to own your own piece of paradise. Come see it for yourself and fall in love with your new home!