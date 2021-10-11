2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $210,000

This conveniently located home is just minutes from Highway 280, the Auburn Mall, Tiger Town and other shopping and entertainment; also about a 10 min drive to Auburn University Campus. This meticulously kept home boasts 5 inch Mohawk Wood hand scraped flooring throughout the house except for bathrooms and laundry area. Stainless steel appliances, hot water heater and HVAC all only 2 years old. His & Her vanities in the master bath with separate tub and shower. Nice sized master bedroom with a huge walk in closet! The second bedroom even has two closets. The kitchen is roomy and outfitted with granite countertops and overlooks a spacious living room. There is also a big 2-car garage with one door. House in on a cul-de-sac street. Recent grading and sod added outside. Security system. Charming home - like new! Great value for this location.