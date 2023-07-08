This beautiful new construction townhome WITH BUILDER INCENTIVES is waiting for you! Don't miss out on the desirable modern farmhouse style, two bedrooms, two full baths, and a open concept main level living space. Enjoy a kitchen with many upgrades including, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, eat in bar, tile backsplash, coffee bar, and soft close custom cabinetry. The main level features a family room, dining room, kitchen, large half bath and separate laundry room. Upstairs is where you will find two bedrooms and two full baths with upgrades. This property is less than 10 minutes to interstate 85 access and Tiger Town for shopping and restaurants. For easy living 6 months of complimentary lawn service will be provided by the builders after closing. OFFERING BUILDER INCENTIVES: 2K TOWARD CLOSING COST, 3K IN FLEX CASH. THIS PROPERTY QUALIFIES FOR 100% FINANCING. Preferred lenders offering 2k toward closing cost. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Al.