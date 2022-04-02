The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes as well as a selection of duplexes and condos, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The condos at Fox Run Village are perfect for those who live an on-the-go low maintenance lifestyle! The exterior unit is a single level floor plan that features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large open concept living area. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and a pantry closet. Each of the 2 bedrooms has an attached bathroom and personal walk in closet. The backdoor access leads to a large patio area perfect for entertaining. Neighborhood pool and pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready this fall!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $216,803
