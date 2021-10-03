2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $220,000

 Skip to main content
5"Mohawk Wood hand scraped flooring throughout the house except for bathrooms and laundry area. Stainless steel appliances, hot water heater and HVAC all only 2 years old. His and her vanities in the master bath with separate tub and shower. Nice size master bedroom with a huge walk in closet. Second bedroom has two closets. Granite in kitchen and big 2 car garage with one door. House in on a cul-de-sac street and is close to 280, Tiger Town, and the mall. Recent grading and sod added outside. Security system Charming home like new. It won't be around long.

