2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $222,597

Move-in Ready! See Holiday Incentive in photos! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Home's signature cottage & farmhouse style. The Duette 2 is an exterior 2 bed, 2 bath, 1183 square foot home. The beautifully covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The large living area extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with an attached pantry & closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Future neighborhood amenities to include a community pool & pavilion.