The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Duette 1 is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex style home. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The sizable living area extends into an open concept kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain and features a long island, plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances from Whirlpool. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. To the left of the bathroom is the laundry room. Straight down the hall is the second bedroom featuring a walk in closet and adjoined bathroom. Future neighborhood amenities to include a community pool and pavilion. Move in ready in March 2022!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $222,697
