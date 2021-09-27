The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Duette 2 is an exterior 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1183 square foot home. The beautifully covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. For those who love to entertain, the large living area extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space and luxurious appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets and granite countertops throughout the house, there is ample room for storage with an attached pantry and closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood pool and pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready in January!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $229,772
