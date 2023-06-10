This charming community is nestled in the heart of Opelika. Northbrook will feature 18 townhomes and 4 single homes. This interior unit townhome will live large with vaulted ceilings in the Great Room and both bedrooms. The Master Suite is spacious and features a large walk-in closet and a walk-in shower with a bench. The Breakfast Room is large and leads into the light filled Great Room that overlooks a large Back Porch. Receive blinds, a refrigerator, and $5,000 towards closing costs when using a preferred lender!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $229,999
