New Designer Home! The Duette 1E is an exterior two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1183-square-foot home. The beautifully covered metal porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. For those who love to entertain, the large living area extends into an open-concept kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space, and luxurious appliances. Along with custom-designed wooden cabinets and granite countertops throughout the house, there is ample room for storage with an attached pantry and closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. To the left of the bathroom is the laundry room which features wire shelving Estimated Completion - August 2023
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $233,002
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new family-owned Mexican restaurant called Don Julio’s Mexican Grill opened in Auburn on Monday, attracting a large crowd of people eager to…
“It breaks my heart, but I must do what is right for myself in this journey.”
Former Jackson State receiver Shane Hooks commits to Auburn; becomes 20th transfer pickup of offseason
In two seasons playing for Deion Sanders, Hooks logged 82 catches for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 11.9 yards per catch.
Since 1890, the Opelika-Auburn News has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.
Another Auburn softball player is entering the transfer portal, as Denver Bryant announced she’s departing the Plains on Tuesday morning.