New Designer Home! Estimated Completion: August 2023. The Duette 1C is an exterior two bedroom, two bathroom, 1183 square foot home. The front door is surrounded by beautiful brick and leads you inside the spacious living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. Attached to the living room is a cozy reading nook where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The living area extends into an open concept kitchen and dining area that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops and custom designed wooden cabinets. There is ample room for storage with an attached pantry and closets lined with wire shelving in both bedrooms and laundry room. Down the hall is the first bedroom with a bathroom opposite. Straight past is the second, larger bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom.
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $233,808
