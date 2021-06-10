2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $234,500

This home is located in Opelika's Northside Historic District. This home would make a great starter home or if you are looking to downsize. Everything has been done to this home and it is move in ready. Current homeowner has installed new HVAC, ductwork, plumbing, roof, insulation, crawl space barrier, electrical, tankless water heaters, kitchen, etc...This is an energy efficient home and features original hardwood floors, huge walk-in closets, a large utility room and charming sun room. All stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There are two driveways and excessive parking, along with a completely fenced in back yard. The home features a garage apartment with bed/bath, living room and kitchen. The garage has plenty of room for vehicles and workshop. The apartment could be nice for guest, in-laws, kids, home office/business or long/short term rental. Convenient to Opelika's thriving downtown, schools, hospital, dog park, and Tiger Town. View More