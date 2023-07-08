New Designer Home coming to Fox Run Village. Lot 216 has an estimated completion date of November 2023. The Duette 1D is an exterior two bedroom, two bathroom, 1183 square foot home. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The sizable living area is guaranteed plenty of gathering space and extends into an open concept kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain and features a long island, plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances from Whirlpool. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets and granite countertops throughout the house, there is ample room for storage with an attached pantry and closets in each bedroom. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. To the left of the bathroom is the laundry room. Straight down the hall is the second larger bedroom featuring a walk in closet and adjoined bathroom.