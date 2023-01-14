MOVE-IN READY! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area. The sizable living area extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain & features a long island, plenty of counter space & stainless appliances from Whirlpool. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. To the left of the bathroom is the laundry room. Straight down the hall is the second bedroom featuring a walk in closet & adjoined bathroom. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion.
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $235,000
