New Designer Home! The Duette 1E is an exterior two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1183-square-foot home. The beautifully covered metal porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. For those who love to entertain, the large living area extends into an open-concept kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space, and luxurious appliances. Along with custom-designed wooden cabinets and granite countertops throughout the house, there is ample room for storage with an attached pantry and closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. To the left of the bathroom is the laundry room which features wire shelving Estimated Completion - August 2023
2 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $235,495
