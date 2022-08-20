2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,500

Quick close in the $230s! This beautiful duette by Holland Homes features open concept with high ceilings! The covered front porch leads you through the threshold into the living room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is open to the living room and is located in the middle of the home next to the large dining area with plenty of natural light. The hallway off of the kitchen is the entryway to the laundry room, guest bedroom, and guest bathroom. In the end of the hallway is the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite. The back patio can be access through the master bedroom for a cup of coffee in the morning. This home is only one year old and is available to close when you are!