2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900

Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & private bath. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!