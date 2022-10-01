The village you have been waiting for is here! The Duette 1 is an exterior 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1183 square foot home. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The sizable living area is guaranteed plenty of gathering space & extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain & features a long island, plenty of counter space & stainless appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops, there is ample room for storage with a pantry and closets in each bedroom. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. Down the hall is the second bedroom featuring a walk in closet & bathroom. Resort-style neighborhood pool & pavilion. Move-in ready in January!
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,934
